R.I.P. Ms. Minnie: Friends & Fans Memorialize ‘Little Women Atlanta’ Star

Friends and fans of a bubbly reality TV star are reeling after her untimely passing. As previously reported Ms. Minnie of “Little Women Atlanta” passed away Monday in a car accident. Her publicist has since confirmed to Newsweek that Minnie was driving near Old National Road at 11:00 p.m. on April 26, 2020, when a driver struck her vehicle and left the scene.

Following the accident, she was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she died on April 27, 2020, at 10:30 p.m. local time. She is survived by her mom, aunt, grandmother, uncle, and several other family members.

The news has left Minnie’s inner circle devastated including her reality TV costars.

“This is too much too much!!!” wrote Miss Juicy on Instagram.

“Minnie why did you have to leave us so soon !!.??,” wrote Tiny Twin Andrea Salinas. “You were such a great friend/mama bear to us since the day we meet in LA to film the pilot shoot ￼￼for the show omg I can’t believe this!! We are going to MISS YOU may you Rest In Peace my Minnie.”

Just. awful.

The dynamic reality star who joined “Little Women: Atlanta” in 2016 and starred as a member of the main cast on all six seasons is now trending with the memorable memes, moments, and GIFs that made her so beloved.

F*CK 2020!

For real!

I can’t believe Ms Minnie is gone! https://t.co/DPMHrBk2Eg — 💫✨ (@TheJessieWoo) April 28, 2020

Can’t believe the news about the death of Minnie from Little Women Atlanta. She gave us good TV and great meme content. Thank you for the laughs Queen 🙏🏾😢 pic.twitter.com/632N4mbJwV — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) April 28, 2020

R.I.P. Ms. Minnie.

