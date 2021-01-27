“Little Women Of Atlanta” Exclusive: Ms. Juicy Makes A Splashy Appearance With Help From Her Girls [VIDEO]

Lifetime’s original series Little Women: Atlanta returns this week with double the drama! The series airs this Friday, January 29 at 9PM ET.

After a monumental year of challenges and change, Lifetime’s unscripted hit series Little Women: Atlanta returned with the highly anticipated premiere of season six on its new night Friday, January 22, at 9pm ET/PT. The season kicked off with Ms. Juicy, Minnie, the Tiny Twinz Amanda & Andrea, Abira and the return of Monie, as the ladies all come back together in Atlanta to pursue their dreams in the city’s vibrant hip hop scene. Once again, the ladies bring the fun, the drama, the competition and the love as together they face health issues, careers changes, relationship ups and downs and life’s hardest trials and tribulations — all while still dealing with the complexities of living in an average size world. Starting on January 29th the series will premiere 90-minute supersized episodes at 9pm ET/PT every Friday night, followed by the all-new 30 minute after show, Little Women: Atlanta Unfiltered, hosted by Loni Love (The Real).

Check out an exclusive sneak peek at episode 2, airing this Friday, below:

Well that was fun. We’re glad to see the ladies embracing and celebrating one another!

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Monie makes her return to Atlanta looking for support and a place to stay, but Ms. Juicy has other ideas. When Abira feels slighted by the Twins, their long-standing feud erupts into all out chaos, catching the rest of the girls in the crossfire and landing Ms. Juicy in the hospital.

Oh no — that doesn’t sound good.

“Little Women Atlanta” airs Friday at 9pm on Lifetime. Will you be watching?