We love this entire aesthetic!

We’ve been fans of Precious Lee for years now. The curvy supermodel has a glowing complexion, bountiful curves, and confidence that’s off the charts. The plus-size beauty has been busy at work for Paris Fashion Week and she proudly shared some of the looks from Area’s first Haute Couture show.

“I’m so in love with the epicness of this collection!” Precious captioned a slideshow of images from the Area showing. “Grateful to be apart of this majorly magical moment. Everybody snapped on this! Cheers to @area for their first couture collection, showcasing curves and a crazy talented diverse team.”

Did you see her walk in that blue snake inspired number? STUNNING! Here’s a closer look:

One of the looks Precious didn’t share was this sequined suited number… Definite a great look for the girls.

Some of the structural looks seem like such fun — like this black short frock.

We kind of preferred the maxi version in orange though.

What do you think? We love how Precious added even more movement with her pose.

She got really creative in this netted number too. Which of these looks was your favorite?

If we could afford to shop the collection we’d definitely HAVE to have the first look and the orange number.

Precious Lee has modeled for a number of different brands and high-end fashion companies including Versace, Ivy Park, and Miu Miu. Back in September, Lee graced the cover of Vogue Italia, stunning in a black turtle neck dress and coat. For her, it was more than a cover– “it was nothing short of magical.”

“…This cover gives me hope for the future of fashion and media because the change isn’t a fantasy anymore,” Precious captioned underneath a photo of her Vogue cover on Instagram. “It’s here and I couldn’t possibly be more grateful to contribute to this transformation in imagery. Celebrating blackness isn’t a fad and to be apart of.”

The brown-skinned beauty shared later in her lengthy post that she hoped the cover inspired others to stay true to their “vision.”

“My hope is that this cover inspires someone to see the power in holding your own vision, not the one of naysayers. And don’t let anyone tell you that your protest isn’t valid when it is literally always time to do what’s right,” she wrote.