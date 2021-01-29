Bossip Video

Some serious allegations are being made against T.I. and Tiny Harris after Sabrina Peterson put out a PSA for alleged Harris victims to come forward. So far, around a dozen women have shared accusatory stories of how they’ve been either coerced into taking drugs or persuaded to have sex with the couple.

Peterson, who Tiny Harris’s former friend, had taken to her Instagram stories to share the experiences of the allegedly abused women. While sharing her experience, one woman said she visited The Harris’ and they refused to let her inside their home until she took an “X” pill. In a separate story, another unnamed woman alleged that her phone was taken away when she entered T.I. and Tiny’s hotel suite in 2016. Allegedly cocaine was handed to multiple women present and the ones who removed their pants were only allowed to stay. While another woman was crying because she was not given her phone to call an Uber to leave.

Earlier this week, Sabrina Peterson had accused T.I. of pulling a gun on her years ago, calling him her “abuser.” His wife Tiny clapped back at that claim, calling Sabrina “weird.” Sabrina maintains that she’s interested in exposing the Harris’ and shared plans to make a documentary involving any of their will accusers who want to tell their stories.

Sabrina seems to have a game plan to expose T.I. and Tiny, however, Shekinah Jo, Tiny’s best friend, thinks she’s just out for clout and “obsessed” with Tiny. Shekinah went on live to chime in on Sabrina’s intention, insinuating that the woman had also had relations with T.I. and Tiny had apparently acted as a wing woman.

Swipe to hear Shekinah’s rant calling Sabrina “obsessed”, posted by ItsOnsite.