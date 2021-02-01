Bossip Video

There is absolutely nothing shocking about what a white man from a small Georgia town says out of his mouth. Especially if said white man is the chief of police.

White folks really looked us in the face and said, “there’s no such thing as systemic racism”. However, each and every year there are police officers and other law enforcement agents with the power of life and death who lose their jobs when their racism goes public.

In today’s episode of “F**k These Pigs”, we have the Chief of Police of Hamilton, Georgia, Gene Allmond, and one of his badge-bearing bigot homeboys, John Brooks. According to TMZ, the men were captured on their body cameras having one of the most blatantly racist conversations we’ve heard by any police officers. We’d be remiss if we didn’t acknowledge the sweet irony of them being caught by the body cameras that were purchased to hold cops accountable for their misdeeds when so often their crimes lack sufficient evidence because the cameras are mysteriously turned off. But we digress.

Both mean repeated the word “ni**er” in their conversation and the former chief even couches the idea that slavery wasn’t really that bad. All us ni**ers had to do was work and we would have all of our needs attended to…

Patrolman Brooks went on to debate whether he’d rather have sex with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms or Democratic superstar Stacey Abrams. We can’t even make this s#!t up. Press play on the video below and see it for yourself.

https://share.tmz.com/videos/2021-01-31-013121-offcer-racial-slur-4918176/

Allmond resigns and Brooks was fired after Columbus, Georgia WTVM TV unearthed the footage that was recorded last year, wait for it…just hours before a Black Lives Matter protest.

Chef’s. F**king. Kiss.