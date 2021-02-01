Bossip Video

Political powerhouse Stacey Abrams returned to Desus & Mero on Sunday night for the Showtime series’ first episode of 2021.

The last person Desus Nice and The Kid Mero interviewed in 2020 was the one and only Former President Barack Obama. Obviously, that’s a hard act for anyone to follow, but the Bodega Boys got viewers excited by bringing back a fan favorite who has been on the show previously, Stacey Abrams.

It should go without saying that Abrams has been busy over the past couple of months (and years) helping the Democrats win not only the Senate race in Georgia, but the entire Presidential election. After going through actual election fraud during her run for governor, Abrams has used her experience to, quite frankly, “save the world” as Desus so eloquently puts it.

During her interview with the Bronx natives, Abrams talks about the work she’s been doing in Georgia, watching Donald Trump claim election fraud after seriously going through it herself, and what she’s got in store for the future. She also gets into some more rapid fire questions, in which she settles the age-old debate among Outkast fans: is André 3000 better than Big Boi? Stacey’s answer is simple: “You’re stupid.”

Check out the full segment down below: