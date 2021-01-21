Bossip Video

The Mecca got put on the map even more Wednesday during the inauguration parade for the 46th President of the United States and a Howard alumna turned Vice President.

As promised Howard University’s Showtime drumline alongside the Flashy Flag Squad, and Ooh La La dancers escorted Vice President Kamala Harris to the White House. Clad in the historically black institution’s signature red, white, and blue colors, the group performed a special drum cadence with less than a third of the members in attendance due to COVID regulations.

The moment was commemorated by Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick in a statement.

“Throughout her career, the vice president-elect has carried her Howard education with her, ensuring that she adhere to truth and service and inspiring her to achieve unprecedented levels of excellence,” said Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick in a statement. “It is perfectly fitting that the Showtime Marching Band, the ensemble that captures and reverberates the heartbeat of our institution, should accompany her on this last leg of her journey to the White House. “We are proud to unite safely as a band to represent Howard University, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and all HBCUs across the country,” Kelvin Washington, the Howard University band director, said in a statement. “It’s a very gracious opportunity for us, and we’re very thankful for it.”

The drumline of the University of Delaware, Biden’s alma mater, also performed at the inauguration. UD’s band director Heidi Sarver said the band was honored to be asked to participate.