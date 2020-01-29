Buzzy Biker Drama “Charm City Kings” Makes Its World Premiere At Star-Studded Sundance Film Festival

“Charm City Kings” Premieres At Sundance

The cast and crew of buzzy biker drama “Charm City Kings” attended the film’s world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival where critics from across the world gushed over the gritty coming-of-age gem starring Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Meek Mill, Will Catlett and Chino Braxton.

Growing up in West Baltimore, teenage Mouse (Jahi Di’allo Winson, “Queen & Slim”) is caught between notorious ex-con Blax (Meek Mill) and the straight path set by his concerned mother (Teyonah Parris, “If Beale Street Could Talk”) who knows the dangers of gang life that took his brother’s life.

If that sounds intriguing, it absolutely is, and wowed the audience at Sundance:

CHARM CITY KINGS is a thunderous directorial effort from Angel Manuel Soto. A robust, thoughtful & adrenaline pumping look at a biker gang in Baltimore. It expertly builds up its characters, settings & stakes to deliver a walloping gut punch on masculinity, growing up & loyalty. — Matt Neglia @ Sundance (@NextBestPicture) January 28, 2020

“Charm City Kings” opens in NY/LA/Baltimore on April 10 and nationwide April 17, 2020.