There’s a shocking story surfacing surrounding an Atlanta rapper. Silento known for his 2015 mega-hit “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” was recently arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his older cousin outside of the city last month.

Silento, real name Richard Lamar Hawk, was charged with murder in the Jan. 21 shooting death of Frederick Rooks, 34, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that police found Rooks dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the Panthersville, Georgia area.

DeKalb police Lt. Rod Bryant told The AJC that after reviewing surveillance footage they saw several cars fleeing the scene and at least one gunshot. He added that the victim seemingly knew his shooter.

“I think it is connected to this house,” Bryant said at the time about the location of Rooks’ body. “We’re still doing a little bit more investigation. The people in the house know him, but he really don’t live there, so we’re trying to see what’s going on.”

A motive for the murder remains unclear.

In recent months Silento has had several run-ins with the law. He was arrested twice in one week in August on domestic violence and gun charges in California. In that case, he allegedly broke into a random Los Angeles home wielding a hatchet in search of his girlfriend.

The AJC adds that in late October, he was arrested and booked into the DeKalb jail on charges that he was speeding at more than 140 mph on I-85 and believed people were following him. Prior to that Silento went viral with allegations that Kobe Bryant was killed by outside forces, forces that were now after him.

“Kobe Bryant Was A Planned Killing Just Like They Tried To Get Me. I Dodged The Ambush Dont Trust Nobody This A Big Dirty Industry,” tweeted the rapper.

Silento’s publicist Chanel Hudson has released a statement on her client’s arrest and noted that the rapper is struggling with mental health issues.

“Over the past several years, Ricky has been suffering immensely from a series of mental health illnesses,” wrote the publicist. “Ricky is a beautiful soul, and we hope that thee people who came up whippin’ & nay nay-ing with him, continue to support him and lifted in prayer.God bless.”

