In honor of Black History Month, The Weeknd is teaming up with the people over at Postmates to do something special.

The “Save Your Tears” singer decided to kick off Black History Month by choosing a Black-owned restaurant in Tampa, Florida–Mama’s Southern Soul Food–to feed frontline healthcare workers at AdventHealth Carrollwood. Because of this endeavor, 150 meals were delivered to the healthcare professionals, by Postmates, to recognize their continued effort to keep the community safe.

This thoughtful delivery marks the official launch of The Weeknd’s initiative with Postmates. The star became the first entertainer to highlight Black-owned restaurants in a national campaign with the brand when he created a Black-owned national merchant collection for Black History Month. The Weeknd’s collaboration will revive an option on the Postmates app that allows users to see the collection of local Black-owned options at the top of their feed.

Another element to this partnership is the fact that it preludes the singer’s upcoming performance during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime show. With his choice of supporting Mama’s Southern Soul Food, The Weeknd is giving back to the Tampa community, which is hosting the biggest game. of the year. Plus, the essential workers who were fed by the meals work at a facility that is less than three miles from Raymond James Stadium, where the Super Bowl will be played.

Looks like we are in for a treat, as the Weeknd recently revealed that he will be doing his highly anticipated Half Time performance completely live.

“We’ve been really focusing on dialing in on the fans at home and making performances a cinematic experience, and we want to do that with the Super Bowl,” shared the 30-year-old artist.

Jesse Collins, the show’s producer teased to Entertainment Tonight that the special performance is going to reveal elements within the show that the audience “won’t expect.”

“I think there’s a lot of stuff happening in the show that people aren’t going to expect. It’s just going to be fun. It’s so perfect. We started creating this thing back in September, and the message of it really worked out. The world worked out for the message that The Weeknd wants to communicate in this performance… It’s definitely a very special show.”