A former QAnon supporter went on CNN this week and apologized to Anderson Cooper, because he previously believing the ridiculous conspiracy theories that claim the anchor–and tons of other celebrities–ate babies.

During CNN’s special report on Saturday titled, Inside the QAnon Conspiracy, Australian resident Jutarth Jadeja admitted to the host that he believed the aforementioned conspiracy, which is part of the broader QAnon conspiracy saying Democrats and other high-profile celebrities run a cannibalistic child sex trafficking ring.

“Did you, at the time, believe that Democrats, high-level Democrats and celebrities were worshipping Satan, drinking the blood of children?” Cooper asked Jadeja. “Anderson, I thought you did that,” he responded. “And I would like to apologize for that right now. So, I apologize for thinking that you ate babies. But, yeah, 100 percent.”

Jadeja–who decided to leave the pro-Trump movement in 2019 after being deradicalized by QAnon debunking videos on YouTube–went on to say that a lot of QAnon followers still believe Cooper is a robot or that he drinks the blood of children.

“I at one stage believed that QAnon was part of military intelligence, which is what he says,” Jadeja went on to. admit. “But on top of that, that the people behind him were actually a group of fifth-dimensional, intradimensional, extraterrestrial bipedal bird aliens called blue aliens.” He continued, “I was so far down in this conspiracy black hole that I was essentially picking and choosing whatever narrative that I wanted to believe in.”

Anderson also commented on the conspiracies being aimed at him by the group, calling the special a “personal project,” since he was the target of some of these allegations.