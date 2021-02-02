Bossip Video

NeNe Leakes thinks her former castmates aren’t supporting her “boycott Bravo” initiative and she’s calling out one in particular.

As previously reported NeNe’s been adamant that she was mistreated by the network and is urging fans to “turn off their TVs” and turn their backs on the home of the Real Housewives franchises.

According to NeNe, Black women like herself have been unfairly “demoted” while their white counterparts were elevated, with that, she thinks everyone should stop watching and supporting Bravo shows. She even went live on Instagram with Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump to emphasize her point and to call out the network further.

On Monday NeNe re-emphasized her feelings with tweets after the most recent episode of RHOA. According to NeNe, the network “pays off lawyers, managers, and agents” and she threatened to “call people out directly.”

“Stand up, protest, sign the petition & stop watching!” wrote NeNe. “The treatment of black women behind the scene is wrong. Even the cast that’s currently filming knows what wrong is & was happening. They try to silence us! We MUST speak up when wrong is happening. I won’t stop. “They pay off & reward lawyers, managers, agents & even certain cast members to keep their dirty work going” NeNe said. “I won’t stop speaking out until something is done. I will call names if need be.”

NeNe then did just that, when a fan tweeted that “@Porsha4real should be standing with you.”

“They scared to loose [sic] their checks but you can’t let them get away with Discrimination, retaliation and blacklisting and unequal pay!” replied NeNe. “There’s power in numbers. I will start calling EVERYBODY OUT”

Now, why’d she have to put Porsha in the drama?!

If you can recall, NeNe and Porsha had a huge falling out in 2019. In a series of text messages that Porsha made public, NeNe called Porsha a “lying a** big fat hungry b***h” after Porsha claimed that NeNe grabbed her in her closet. NeNe went on to call Porsha who’d just given birth six days prior, “big piggy” while body-shaming her.

“Good night big piggy with the busted shape,” a text from NeNe read.

They’ve since made amends and are back to their “big sis/little sis” relationship dynamic.