Did you suspect these two were actually dating?

Last night City Girls star JT let the chopper sing on her rumored rockstar “boyfriend” Lil Uzi Vert, seemingly confirming rumors they’ve been in a romantic entanglement for some months now. Unfortunately, fans got the confirmation as the pair of entertainers seemed to also confirm their breakup…or at least a “break,” for now.

JT and Uzi’s lovers quarrel sparked on Twitter after Uzi tweeted, “I only love myself.” Feeling like it was jab at her heart, JT quickly fired back by quoting Uzi’s tweet and adding, “same here, f*ck ni**a!”

YIIIIIKES.

Rumors about JT and Uzi being romantically involved have been around since last year. JT was actually asked by Charlamagne Tha God last August about her and Uzi having a “break up.” JT confirmed “I didn’t break up with nobody” but didn’t confirm a relationship aside from being “cool” with him.

Ever since, fans had been keeping an eye on them, especially on Twitter where they seemed to send cryptic tweets about each other often.

Last month, fans raised an eyebrow when Uzi tweeted that a “b*tch” knocked out his tooth. Eventually, JT did accompany him to the dentist it seems, however, it’s unclear as to whether on not she was the one responsible for sucker-punching the “Sauce It Up” rapper in his grill.

Swipe to see the evidence of the tweet and JT at the dentist, shared by ItsOnsite.

What do you think about JT and Uzi as a seemingly bickering couple? Is it a phase? Tell us down below!