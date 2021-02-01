Bossip Video

The City Girls are under fire for performing in a packed club while the COVID-19 pandemic is still roaring.

We are quickly approaching the one year mark since the COVID-19 pandemic officially shut down the United States. A year later, and the virus is raging out of control and on an undefeated streak. Of course, vaccines have finally made their way to Americans–but right now, they are limited to front-line workers and the elderly. While the vaccines are on the way to a larger audience, many people have recklessly been going on like nothing is happening in the world.

If you have social media, you’ve seen people shaming others for attending parties and going to clubs over the course of the past year. They have a right to criticize these people because as the party-goers may not be heavily impacted by COVID-19, they could still infect someone else who doesn’t make it out of their battle alive. This past weekend’s social media users were livid to see the City Girls performing at a packed club in Florida.

To be fair, the club would probably be packed and operating either way–but the City Girls in their home state added to the crowd, for sure. The duo ended up in the crossfire from those upset they went and then the people who attended were still upset because they only stayed for a few minutes. As always, you should continue following social distancing guidelines and keeping each other safe. Even if the urge to hear JT’s verse on “Said Sum” comes over you.

Surprisingly, the City Girls’ packed out concert wasn’t violating any of the orders currently in place in Florida for the virus. Back in September, the state eased into their phase three of re-opening which allowed bars and restaurants to open back up at full capacity. In addition, Florida hasn’t issued any statewide mandate for masks, although cities can impose certain limitations as necessary.

Consequently, Florida’s coronavirus cases have currently surpassed 1.72 million and with the death rate in the state hovering over 26,000, you can’t blame fans for calling out the rappers for partying while the pandemic continues to wreak havoc.

The Coronavirus Task Force urged the state earlier this week to go back into lockdown amongst skyrocketing hospitalization rates, but Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told First Coast News that they won’t be shutting down anytime soon.

“We believe every job is essential,” he explained. “You work in a restaurant, we have your back. If you are a hairstylist, we protect your right to earn a living and if you are a parent we ensure your kids have the right to in-person learning. Lockdowns do not work.”