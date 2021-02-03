Bossip Video

Wait, what the f**k?!?

Bow Wow has said expected us to believe a lot of outrageous things over the years. He wanted us to believe he had a private jet. He wanted us to believe he was a gangsta. He even wanted us to believe that he understood women. But this…this, ladies and gentlemen, is one of the absolute bat s#!t craziest things we’ve ever heard come out of Shad Moss’ mouth.

Mr. Wow appeared on Van Lathan‘s and Rachel Lindsay’s podcast Higher Learning and said that Usher, Usher Raymond, Usher Raymond IV, isn’t known for dancing.

Shad Moss is 33-years-old. He has been in the entertainment industry since he was 6 and has been releasing music since 2000 when he was 13. How in the Roll Bounce hell does he NOT understand that Usher is a world-class dancer? He is literally Chris Brown’s dad. You can YouTube videos of Usher dance battling on stage with Michael Jackson!

Press play on the video and below and listen to how Mr. Wow tried to explain this asinine take.

At one point, for several, several years, Usher Raymond was THE premier dancer-singer in the male R&B space. No one could see him. Omarion might be the closest. That said, who in the hell doesn’t know Usher for his dancing???

