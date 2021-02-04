Trey Songz KNOWS you like what you saw in that alleged sextape and he’s issuing a—cocky response.

As previously reported the “Just Gotta Make It” singer trended worldwide Wednesday after a sextape surfaced of a man having a sex act performed on him. People pointed out that there’s a tattoo in the tape that looks strikingly similar to Trigga’s and the voice on the tape seemingly matched the R&B singer.

Since then, Trey’s been LOVING the attention about his alleged schlong slinging and he dropped several references to it on his social media. After at first trolling with a picture of himself looking confusedly at his phone…

he posted his song “Don’t Judge” off of his 2011 album, Anticipation II. He also dropped a song conveniently titled “Brain” with an X-rated screenshot from the tape attached.

Trey then followed up with a shirtless photo teasing his OnlyFans page.

Later, he added a video of him “walking with a limp” (for obvious reasons) before adding in another post; “You say they leaked what baby I’m outchea…” with another beckoning to check out his OnlyFans.

Someone’s clearly enjoying this.

In case you’re curious, the “Just Gotta Make It” singer’s OF subscriptions start at $20 per month and go up to $90 for 6 months of Trey Schlongz content. We also can’t confirm that the content posted is XXX like the video that surfaced on the Internet but people are CLEARLY interested. The artist has over 10K likes on the platform and new subscribers are surely pouring in.

And while most people are impressed by Trey Songz’ alleged sextape, there are also rumblings that it’s all a “cringey” publicity stunt for attention.

Hit the flip.