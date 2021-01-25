Bossip Video

Yesterday was an important day for NFL fans everywhere–especially for fans of the last four teams standing; By nightfall, we would officially know who we’ll be watching in Super Bowl LV.

Tom Brady went on to put the Packers in a blender and answer the question of whether or not he was just a system quarterback. On the other end, Patrick Mahomes would be able to answer if he was worth his massive payday after Super Bowl LIV, and if he could take his team back to the Super Bowl once again. In the end, he did answer the question with a definitive yes that will see him opposite Brady in the Super Bowl for a new school vs old school matchup.

According to TMZ, the action off the field is what’s most surprising about the weekend, as Trey Songz was filmed at the Chiefs game putting a police officer in an MMA chokehold before being arrested.

Trey connects a punch with the officer’s head, and gets him in a headlock, but then the officer pins Trey to a seat. A witness tells us the whole thing started when Trey was being heckled by some fans a few rows behind him and he asked them to chill out. We’re told the officer approached Trey, and without warning, went after him. The witness says Trey was totally caught off guard when the officer got physical, and started to defend himself.

Trey is being held for 24 hours and being charged with two misdemeanors for trespassing and resisting arrest. Perhaps the more serious charge is for assaulting a police officer, which is a low-grade felony. Hopefully, the witnesses came to Trey’s defense so he can beat this case.