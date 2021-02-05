Bossip Video

Funkmaster Flex has caught a lot of flak for going public with his journey to getting snatched, but according to the DJ, men much more famous than him have already done the same.

After losing some weight on his own, Funk Flex revealed he got liposuction, even showing part of the procedure in a video he posted to social media. While some people appreciated the transparency, others were confused–but now, he says the only reason he went public is because he learned Drake, Kanye West, and LL Cool J had all had the same procedure done.

The New York native recently sat down with Gilli Da Kid and Wallo’s Million on their Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, where he discussed his own reasons for going under the knife–which included recommendations from some other famous folks.

“I went public with it just because I thought everyone did,” he said, going on to explain that the procedure was recommended by professional athletes, who he did not name. “Now, I can’t say I seen, but I can say, you know, I did, to my knowledge, Drake and Kanye and LL (Cool J) and people like that, that’s what they were doing,” Flex cotinued. “When I called and I got in touch with the guy who did it for me, I was recommended because current football players and current boxers go to him.”

While LL Cool J’s name in this mix is new information, rumors of Kanye and Drake going under the knife are nothing new. While Drake hasn’t spoken on his involvement, Mr. West actually confirmed recently that he got liposuction in 2016.