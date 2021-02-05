Bossip Video

Even though The Weeknd’s whole shtick over the past year has been showing up to events with a bloody, bandaged face, the singer plans on keeping his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show PG.

In case you’re unfamiliar, the “Save Your Tears” singer has been donning an interesting look recently for his After Hours album, which stemmed from some violent music videos that had the star looking pretty beat up. But even though his most recent visual had The Weeknd debuting his brand new face after months in bandages, fans wouldn’t expect to see that at the Super Bowl. The game–and the Halftime Show–is a family affair, which means the artist is acting accordingly.

“I definitely want to be respectful to the viewers at home,” The Weeknd told Variety. “I will still incorporate some of the storyline [from the videos]—it’s a very cohesive story I’m telling throughout this year, so the story will continue, but we definitely will keep it PG for the families. I’ll do my best.”

As he offered a preview of what to expect from his performance, the “Blinding Lights” singer teased just how much he has in store for Sunday. “I’m not gonna tell you anything else because you’ll have to watch on Sunday,” he said, going on to address whether his performance will tackle “the recent uprisings in Black communities.” He replied, “I don’t like to spoon-feed the audience, hopefully they can come up with some of their own theories and conclusions for what the show is saying and the story I’m telling with the performance.” For more info from the man himself, check out the video down below: Earlier this week, the Weeknd announced his partnership with Postmates to support Black-owned restaurants around the U.S. during Black History Month. The 30-year-old star kicked off the campaign by teaming up with Mama’s Southern Soul Food in Tampa to feed frontline healthcare workers fighting the pandemic.

The Weeknd has become the first celebrity to partner with Postmates for the unique initiative. In addition, the Star Boy has created a Black-owned merchant collection showcasing Black restaurants that can be viewed when users search through their feed on the app.