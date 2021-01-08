Bossip Video

With all the crazy fallout from the insurrection at the capitol… we nearly forgot about KimYe’s rumored split.

Things have been pretty “kwiet” outside of those Jeffree Star rumors, but now the UK Sun is reporting that a source close to Kim is telling them that while the West’s divorce may initially seem amicable, things could “get ugly” if they end up battling for custody.

“Neither of them want to seem like the loser in this divorce and they both will fight hard for their kids. “Kim has made it clear she wants full custody so if Kanye tries to fight her on that, the custody battle will be brutal,” the informant said

Kim and Kanye’s kids, daughters North 7 and Chicago 2, and sons Saint 5, and Psalm 1, are currently living primarily in Los Angeles with their mom, while Kanye has spent more time at his ranch in Wyoming.

The source for the Sun also say both Kim and Kris Jenner are “terrified” about how unpredictable Kanye may be as the split progresses.

“Kris cannot fully control this situation like she typically can with public scandals and she knows that. “And Kim cannot fully rely on her mom to make it go away because there’s no way to know exactly what Kanye will do.” “He knows so much about the family, things they would never want exposed. They are nervous what he will do with this information.”

Listen, we like tea as much as anyone else but with kids involved, we hope Kanye will keep his cool.

Still, the Sun’s source says regardless of what happens, Kim “won’t back down” if she has to fight for custody of their kids.

We’re hoping all goes smoothly for the sake of those babies.