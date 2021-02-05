Bossip Video

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz have reportedly gone their separate ways after 3 years together.

A source confirmed the split to E! News, explaining that the break-up was completely amicable.

“Right now, they are focused on continuing to grow their successful careers,” the insider explained to the outlet. “There are no hard feelings. This is just a case of two people moving forward in life separately.”

The pair went public with their romance in December 2017, stepping out for a date night in Los Angeles while walking hand-in-hand. Ever since, fans grew to love their sightings on the red carpet and at various Hollywood events like the MTV Video Music Awards, the BET Awards, and New York Fashion Week.

Unsurprisingly, it seems like the COVID-19 pandemic had something to do with their split, making their already bi-coastal relationship into an indefinitely long-distance one. The Super Bowl champion has been residing in New Jersey with his 9-year-old daughter, Kennedy, while the Claws actress remained at home on the West coast.

“We’re literally on the phone all the time,” Victor said about their time apart during an Instagram Live in May. “It’s given us a lot of time to talk, obviously, and to just dig deeper and just get to know each other more and just find new things out.” Despite going their separate ways, “They will always wish the best for each other,” says the source.

As of now, neither party has personally commented on the split.

Best of luck to both Karrueche and Victor!