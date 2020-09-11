Pure Comedy: Karrueche Tran & Victor Cruz Sweat Their Way Through A Game Of ‘Truth Or Dab’ [Video]

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz are the latest guests to stop by First We Feast for a special couple’s edition of Truth or Dab. Just like their flagship show Hot Ones, in this series, celebrities still have to eat some seriously spicy wings–but they also have to answer a seriously intense line of questioning.

In this episode, we get a chance to see just how well both Karrueche and Victor handle spicy food, which is made all the more interesting by the fact that they have to answer some Truth or Dare questions along the way. Watch as host Sean Evans grills the star of TNT’s Claws and the undrafted free agent turned Pro Bowl wide receiver and Super Bowl champion of the New York Giants with questions about Karrueche’s home cooking, NFL contract negotiations, and celebrity makeup lines. Plus, the most important question will be answered: does Victor Cruz actually watch Claws? The only way to escape the truth is to eat an incredibly spicy wing.

Check out the latest episode of Truth Or Dab for yourself down below to see just how well these two do with eating some of the spiciest wings known to man.

In addition to being a hot wing eating machine, Karrueche is also on fire currently in her acting career. Tran has been tapped for a lead role in the second season of Games People Play, BET’s hour-long scripted drama series, Deadline reports. The show is a sexy, stylized drama about the L.A. high life, where everyone plays to win.