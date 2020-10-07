Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts Dish On Marital Bliss, ‘Claws’ Star Featured In HERSband’s Music Video

Niecy Nash and her wife Jessica Betts have made their first television appearance since tying the knot.

The happy“HERSband” and wife were guests on Good Morning America today and chatted with Niecy’s good girlfriend Robin Roberts. The GMA anchor was apparently well aware of the two’s love story and was part of the “tribe” that kept their relationship under wraps.

While chatting with the ladies, Robin gushed that this is the “happiest she’s ever seen” Niecy who gleefully agreed. The “Claws” actress also reiterated that marrying a woman isn’t her “coming out” but her actually “coming in” to herself.

“I was asked, ‘Is this your official coming out?’ I was like, ‘Coming out from where?’ I wasn’t anywhere to come out of,” said Niecy. “I never lived a sexually repressed life; I just love who I love when I love them. It’s as simple as that. It has nothing to do with gender. It has everything to do with being an amazing person, and this is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life,” she added.

“It has nothing to do with gender. It has everything to do with being an amazing person.” @NiecyNash explains why she never felt the need to come out, calling her wife Jessica Betts, “the most beautiful soul.” https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/HkUJR4RX7l — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 7, 2020

Jessica also told Robin that she “knew there was something there” the moment they met but knew that feeling was love when “she no longer desired any anyone else.” As previously reported the couple met via social media in 2015 and were always just friends until Niecy announced her Jay Tucker split in October 2019.

The star and her songstress spouse also teased Jessica’s new music video “Catch Me” and Jessica told Robin that Niecy “definitely caught her” first. “I believe that would be me,” said Jessica who enlisted Niecy to be her leading lady in the visual.



The happily married Betts are also planning to work together further on future projects.

“We are actually trying to find a place where both of our art intersects, so we’re working on something like that right now,” said Niecy. “We definitely have our own endeavors, but we want to have a thing together, too.”

Love wins!

=See the happily married Mrs. and Mrs. Betts’ interview below.