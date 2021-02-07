Bossip Video

This poor girl.

Tessica Brown, the TikToker who went viral for a Gorilla Glue hair mishap, is STILL struggling to remove the super-strong adhesive. As previously reported Tessica had tongues wagging Thursday when she shared that her hair’s been rock hard for a MONTH after she used the spray-on adhesive instead of her usual Got2b Glue hairspray.

“When I do my hair, I like to finish it off with a little Got2B Glued Spray,” she said. “You know, just to keep it in place. Well, I didn’t have anymore Got2B Glued Spray so I used this. Gorilla Glue Spray. Bad, bad, bad idea. Y’all look, my hair. It don’t move!”

Since then Gorilla Glue has released a statement…

“We do not recommend using Gorilla Glue’s Spray Adhesive or any of our products in hair as they are considered permanent,” the brand said in a statement to PopSugar. “Our Gorilla Spray Adhesive clearly states on our packaging that it dries permanent and forms a heavy duty bond.”

and offered her advice, advice that unfortunately is NOT working. The brand told Tessica to use rubbing alcohol to loosen up the adhesive but noted that her hair could be FRACTURED AT THE ROOT. Ouch!

“In this case, the less aggressive solvent for her hair/scalp would be rubbing alcohol and we suggest that she saturate her hair, gently comb it out and then use shampoo. If her hair has truly been glued down to her scalp and immobile for a month with that many aggressive attempts to wash it out, it is possible her hair is fractured at the root but we certainly hope for the best.”

After trying the alcohol and a mix of tea tree oil and coconut oil…

Tessica told social media that she was headed to the hospital. The TikToker shared that she went to St. Bernard Parish Hospital in Chalmette, Louisiana, and posted a pic of a healthcare worker treating her.

Unfortunately, it looks like not much was accomplished.

Tessica’s sister posted a TikTok of her trying to help her “soak off” the glue with sterile water they received from the hospital and Acetone wipes. In the video, it’s clear that Tessica is in pain.

That poor, poor thing.

Tessica whose been dubbed #GorillaGlueGirl on social media has been getting support from celebrities including Loni Love, Sunny Hostin, and Chance The Rapper who wrote;

“When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her s***.”

This story is clearly still developing and we’ll keep you posted.

How do YOU think Tessica Brown should get the Gorilla Glue out of her scalp???