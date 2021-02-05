Wait, WHAT???

A month ago, TikToker Tessica Brown accidentally Gorilla Glue sprayed her hair after running out of her go-to Got2b Glued Freeze Spray in a shocking/hilarious (depending on who you ask) mishap that she recently revealed in a viral clip circulating across social media.

In the now viral video, she explains that her hair stuck in its current style that’s shiny as a bowling ball.

“My hair has been like this for about a month now — it’s not by choice,” she admitted in the clip.

At first, it wasn’t clear if she was serious or joking until she ran her hand across her glued down hair that looked cartoonishly LEGO-like.

“When I do my hair, I like to finish it off with a little Got2B Glued Spray, she said. You know, just to keep it in place. Well I didn’t have anymore Got2B Glued Spray so I used this. Gorilla Glue Spray. Bad, bad, bad idea. Y’all look, my hair. It don’t move. Do you hear what I’m telling you? It don’t move. I’ve washed my hair 15 times and it don’t move.”

Naturally, she posted a follow-up video where she attempted to wash the glue out that, as you could probably guess, didn’t work.

Trending across social media, the viral obsession caught the attention of concerned celebs and Megan Thee Stallion’s celebrity stylist Jonathan who offered to assist.

“Someone said she may have to wait till it grows out… then cut it. Somebody has to help her y’all! #ForeverSlayed,” captioned Porsha Stewart on Instagram.

Hopefully, it all works out for the social media sensation who may have to cut it all off and start over again.

How do you think this saga ends? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over the now infamous Gorilla Glue snafu on the flip.