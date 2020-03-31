Lance Gross Stars In The Movie Version Of Teri Woods’ Cult Classic “DUTCH,” OT Genasis Makes A CoCo Crazy Cameo [VIDEO]

Manny Halley seems to have really found his groove producing film adaptations of Teri Woods books. A Manny Halley Production released the official trailer for Halley’s latest project ‘DUTCH,’ based on the first book of an epic trilogy by Teri Woods. The film stars Lance Gross, James Hyde (“Monarca”), Tyrin Turner (“Meet The Blacks”), Isabella Ferreira (“Orange Is The New Black”), Melissa Williams (“Tyler Perry’s The Oval”), Macy Gray nand Jeremy Meeks, along with appearances from Michael Blackson (“Nobody’s Fool”), O.T. Genasis and Renny. check out the trailer below:

Directed by Preston Whitmore (“This Christmas,” “True To The Game”), ‘DUTCH’ introduces us to Bernard James, Jr. aka “Dutch” (Gross), a player who will use any means necessary to dominate the streets and beyond. For Dutch, survival is the ultimate score and power is the deadliest high of all. When he gains control of an African drug lord’s stolen heroin business, Dutch quickly makes it the most feared drug empire on the East Coast. Naturally, there are plenty of armed and dangerous enemies who would love to take him down, including a vengeful Mafia heir who is also an ambitious DA and former friend.

Dutch knows that as a drug kingpin, his life is on the line which makes him paranoid. He begins to see an enemy in everyone he meets — however he still has to play the game. With his killer looks and charm, Dutch can seduce any woman he wants, but there’s one woman who he can’t resist. She will shake his ice-cold control to its core, making him risk it all for a betrayal he never saw coming.

Supporting cast include Markice Moore (“Snowfall”), Miles Stroter (“The Quad”),Robert Costanzo (“Modern Family”) and Natasha Marc (“Ballers”).

“We really got our hands on an all-star cast,” says Manny Halley, DUTCH producer and founder of Imani Media Group. ‘DUTCH’ is an iconic story within the urban literary genre, so we had to get every detail right — and I think we did. Fans will be looking for us to finish the trilogy with this one!”

DUTCH is written by Preston Whitmore and produced by Manny Halley, Rodney Turner II and Yolanda Halley.

DUTCH will open in select theaters Fall 2020. Are you trying to see this one?