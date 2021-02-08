Bossip Video

Who didn’t see this coming?

Rapper DaBaby and singer DaniLeigh are officially going their separate ways.

The couple has had quite the on-again-off-again history in the brief time they’ve claimed each other as a couple but this time feels the most…embarrassing? Permanent? Danileigh was the one who broke the news that she was “single” in her Instagram stories simply writing, “officially single.”

About two weeks ago, DaniLeigh made headlines over the controversy of her song “Yellow Bone” which caused quite a stir on social media. She sang “yellow bone is what he wants,” referring to DaBaby at the time. Initially she was defensive about the backlash and even DaBaby seemed to have her back by putting yellow emojis in the comments under the clip.

DaniLeigh tried to defend her questionable lyrics even further by claiming that she couldn’t be racist because she was dating DaBaby at the time, who in her very words is a “whole chocolate man.”

I understand and I’m sorry that I wasn’t sensitive to the topic when I wrote my comment ‘why are you guys taking so personal?’ Because, it can be a personal thing to certain people, because colorist is a real thing so I do get it. But I’m not that. I’m not a colorist. I’m not a racist. I date a whole chocolate man. I have beautiful dark-skinned friends.

So…what happened?

Apparently, yellow bone DaniLeigh is not what he wants at all. DaBaby didn’t directly address his and Dani’s break up but he did post a “challenge” soliciting women to submit TikTok videos for the chance to be his supposed Valentine. He shared a video from IG model India Love, asking lady fans to recreate it for their chance to date him.

Real smooth, right?

Are YOU shocked by this break up at all?