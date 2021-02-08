Bossip Video

Things are still not going well for Armie Hammer amid his current DM scandal.

News broke over the weekend that the actor has been dropped from his former talent and media agency, WME, following the cannibalism claims being thrown at the Social Network star.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, WME has parted ways with Hammer following many other teams separating themselves from the actor. While it hasn’t been confirmed, sources have also said that Hammer’s publicist no longer works with him, either.

This separation comes after some absolutely wild DM’s surfaced on Instagram via an account called @houseofeffie, which were reportedly from Armie Hammer. The messages were said to be between the actor and his sexual partners, showcasing some of the absolutely unbelievable things he said when discussing their relationships–with the most shocking of them being about his urge to eat his partners’ flesh. In one message, he even calls himself “100% a cannibal.”

Once one set of messages was posted, more women continued to come out, making similar claims against the actor. After that, he “dropped out” of several projects as people from the entertainment industry–including his estranged wife–continued to separate themselves from Hammer.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” Armie said in a statement following the alleged DMs going public. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that.”

Hammer continues to deny the claims.