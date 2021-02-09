Bossip Video

Jesus take the wheel!

A Michigan man tragically passed away after a gender reveal involving colorful canons gone wrong. Police confirmed that the 26-year-old was killed in an explosion after a small cannon device was fired in the backyard of a home and sprayed metal shrapnel into him reports ABC 13.

The man was taken in serious condition to Hurley Medical Center in Flint, where he later died. The Detroit News reports that the man has been identified as Evan Thomas Silva. No other guests were injured during the reveal but several cars were also damaged by the shrapnel.

“The cannon is designed to create a big flash, a loud noise and create smoke,” Michigan State Police said in a news release. “The cannon did not contain any projectiles, but it is suspected that the gun powder loaded into the device caused the cannon to fracture, resulting in shrapnel being spread in the area.”

This is one of several cases of gender reveals gone wrong in recent years.

In September 2017 a couple’s gender reveal party went terribly wrong when fireworks sparked a wildfire that burned thousands of acres in Southern California and a firefighter was killed in the blaze.

That same year, a mass shooting occurred at a gender reveal allegedly over a drug ring. Three Cincinnati men; 28-year-old Roshawn Bishop, 23-year-old James Echols, and 21-year-old Michael Sanon, faced 22 counts of various charges including murder, aggravated robbery, and cruelty to animals after opening fire at the reveal killing one woman and injuring eight others including a dog.

To make matters worse, police confirmed that the woman who the gender reveal was for, turned out to be faking her pregnancy.

