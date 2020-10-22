Bossip Video

Patrick Mahomes is having one of the best years of his life in 2020 despite everything going on in the world. He kicked off the year winning Super Bowl LIV and becoming one of the youngest quarterbacks to win on the biggest stage. He also made history being the youngest ever to win Super Bowl MVP. If things couldn’t get any better he signed a MASSIVE new deal with Kansas City for over half a billion dollars. When you think of his blessings this year it’s hard to name anyone else in entertainment or sports having a year as good as his. With all his on the court accomplishments, his off the court wins are perhaps his favorite. Recently when Patrick received his Super Bowl ring he proposed to his long-time girlfriend Brittany Matthews. Patrick and his girlfriend Brittany are now set to welcome their first child together in just a few months. Yesterday they took to Instagram to announce they would be having a baby girl. Patrick posted on Instagram he was officially going to be a part of the #GirlDad gang and shared an adorable video from their gender reveal you can watch below.