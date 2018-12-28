3 Charged For Allegedly Shooting Mother, Kids & Pet At Gender Reveal Party For Chick Who Wasn’t Pregnant

3 Men Charged In Gender Reveal Mass Shooting

Three Cincinnati, Ohio area men have been arrested and charged for a mass shooting that took place at a gender reveal party back in 2017 for a woman who wasn’t even knocked up.

According to ABC News, the 2017 shooting left one woman dead and eight wounded. Three children and a dog were among the wounded. Police determined the shooting was targeted and drug-related after connecting multiple witnesses to drug rings. “From the very beginning of this investigation, we met significant resistance that is uncommon from victims of crime wanting a resolution,” Denney told the Cincinnati Enquirer.

A grand jury indicted 28-year-old Roshawn Bishop, 23-year-old James Echols and 21-year-old Michael Sanon on 22 counts of various charges including murder, aggravated robbery and cruelty to animals. The gunfire at a home northwest of Cincinnati killed 22-year-old Autum Garrett, of Andrews of Indiana. The victim’s husband and two children were injured in the shooting. Garret was the cousin to the woman the party was for — who investigators claim was not even pregnant at the time.

The party was held for then 21-year-old Cheyanne Willis, who claimed to have suffered a miscarriage after being shot in the thigh. Investigators later found that she was not pregnant, to begin with.

