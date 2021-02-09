Bossip Video

Cardi B is no stranger to the topic of cosmetic surgery. The “Up” rapper has stirred rumors plenty of times in the past of going under the knife and now some of her fans are concerned the entertainer has taken it so far that she is barely recognizable.

Fans of Belcalis have been expressing that the star looks indistinguishable lately. Specifically, in a new video she released documenting the behind-the-scenes of her latest single “Up” Cardi B appears without makeup and with her natural hair.

While screenshots from the “Up” BTS show Cardi B’s hair has been flourishing lately, fans don’t think she’s putting the same care and attention into her facial regime.

Does this look like Cardi B has had some work done to her face her to YOU?

Belcalis is no stranger to going under the knife. The rapper has been open about getting her breasts touched up surgically. In 2019, the star underwent a mommy-makeover, defending the decision by claiming she didn’t have time to work out due to her busy schedule.

Last year, rumors swirled that Cardi may have gotten her nose surgically changed after she appeared to wear a face mask for a week (before it was a pandemic). The star popped out looking snatched a few months later but unfortunately, not everyone is feeling her new look.

Scroll down to see some of the reactions Cardi B is getting to her seemingly knifed up fresh face.

What do YOU think about the Cardi plastic surgery rumors surfacing (again)? Are fans right to tell the “WAP” rapper to slow down on the plastic surgery? Tell us what you think down below.