Cardi Season is upon us as the dominant female emcee releases her latest single, “Up.”

Last summer, Cardi B set the internet on fire with her return to music after a short hiatus with the chart-topping smash, “WAP” featuring Megan The Stallion. The video itself was a masterpiece that showcased several up and coming female rappers in the game such as Rubi Rose and Mulatto, and even featured Kylie Jenner. Even though fans tried to rally to have Kylie removed, the video still received a lot of high. praise. The song itself went on to dominate the charts, even blocking the 6ix God himself, Drake, from hitting #1 due to the power of the record.

Now, Cardi B is back once again with yet another banger in her latest single, “Up”. No word when and if Cardi plans to release an album anytime soon, but as far as all the fans are concerned, she can just drop whenever she likes and we will be happy with that. Her latest single is accompanied by another vibrant and jaw-dropping visual, which is sure to keep everyone’s eyes glued to the screen. You can watch the visual for “Up” below.