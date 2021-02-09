Bossip Video

Cardi B treats us to a behind-the-scenes look at her latest banger and stunning visual for her record, “Up”.

Cardi B has been on a winning streak longer than many of us can remember. Since she dropped “Bodak Yellow,” she keeps raising the bar and elevating with every move that comes after. Her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, broke every expectation possible and the entire album full of hit after hit. Now, Cardi is on to her next album and while she hasn’t revealed when it will drop, her latest new music has lived up to the hype and kept her stock price high as ever.

Her last single, “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion was one of the most streamed, viewed, and talked-about records of 2020. From hip-hop heads to politicians to soccer moms, everyone had something to say about “WAP.” Last week, Cardi released the follow-up to last summer’s “WAP” with her new record, “Up”. As always, Cardi delivered a steamy, eye-catching visual with top-notch choreography. To nail visuals and get the perfect outcome, tons of man-hours, labor, planning, and production is required along with sweat equity from everyone involved. Thanks to Cardi, we get the same in-depth look we got at “WAP” for “Up,” showing us exactly what it takes to pull this off and it makes us respect her hard work and dedication even more.

You can watch Part 1 of the BTS of “Up” below and stay tuned as we will give you part 2 as soon as it’s released.