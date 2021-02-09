Bossip Video

It looks like KeKe Wyatt is sorry, y’all.

After making comments about biracial people being oppressed by both Black and colorless folks, the singer has realized she sounded insensitive. Recently, KeKe trended on social media after appearing in a viral clip where she responded rudely to Milan Christopher expressing the struggles he felt daily as a Black man. KeKe grew visibly annoyed with the reality star, cutting him off and adding her own 2-cents. During the rant, she actually referred to herself as “Shaquita,” blaming Milan for triggering her “attitude.”

“Black people are not the only ones that have gone through that.Y ou have to understand Black people are not the only people that have been oppressed. They are not the only ones, my n*gga. Jewish people have been oppressed, okay. I can keep going. I’m biracial d*ammit! We f*ckin oppressed.”

KeKe had a change of tone on a recent episode of Cocktails with Queens. Carefully speaking, the self-proclaimed biracial woman made sure she apologized for her tone and emphasized that she’s a Black woman, herself.

“I just want to start off by saying that I am truly sorry about the way I spoke and what I said. I feel like it could’ve come off way better. At the end of the day I am a Black woman, period. My white mother and Black father raised me to be a Black woman, period. Hands down.

KeKe must’ve done some soul searching, or saw the comment section tearing her up before the apology! The singer did mention that she spoke to activist Tamika D. Mallory who corrected her stance and helped her see where she took a weird turn in her dialogue.

“Thank you to the organizations, leaders, and fans that took the time to encourage and educate me with patience and kindness. Much respect to @tamikadmallory for your compassion and correcting me with wisdom and love. I’m human and my desire moving forward is to continue to grow and learn. Love y’all!”

Are YOU accepting KeKe’s apology?