Michael B. Jordan is adding yet another project to his resume, this time, working on a series about Muhammad Ali with Amazon and Roc Nation.

Following the hype over his Super Bowl commercial as the face of Amazon’s Alexa, Jordan announced that his production company has signed a new deal with Amazon Studios.

According to reports from Deadline, Jordan’s Outlier Society TV has expanded its relationship with Amazon and added a first-look film deal. Not only that, but it was also announced that Outlier will work on a new Muhammad Ali limited series, which will be executive produced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

“It’s an incredible honor and I bring tons of respect to it,” Michael B. Jordan told Deadline. “It’s a healthy weight to carry, to be able to tell the story of Muhammad Ali. It’s called The Greatest right now and we’re partnered with Roc Nation on the music side of things. It’s a project where we’ve partnered with the estate and we’ll be able to tell this story with no red tape. It’s a limited series that will really dive into the life of Muhammad Ali.”

While he didn’t provide many concrete details about the upcoming project, he did specify that he will be working on this series behind the scenes rather than in front of the camera. Why? because of his connection with the Creed films.

“People know Muhammad Ali from his boxing days, but this is an opportunity to go beyond the ring, and more into the man. It’s going to give more of a 360 degree view of who he was,” he continued. “And no, I’m not playing that guy, I can say that for sure, and we are still in early stages here and can’t say too much. We are still putting the pieces together, but it feels like something to look forward to in the future.”

This announcement comes just a few months ahead of the release of Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, which is produced by and stars Jordan.