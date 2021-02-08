Michael B. Jordan Is Producing And Starring In ‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse’, Coming To Prime Video 4/30!

More big news for Michael B. Jordan!

Amazon Studios is doing big business with Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society, expanding on the production banner’s existing deal to now feature an exclusive overall relationship in television and a first-look film deal. Under the deal, Outlier Society will produce and acquire elevated films showcasing diverse, bold filmmakers and talent for the studio’s ever-growing original movies slate. This deal comes in the lead up to the release of Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, starring and produced by Michael B. Jordan, launching globally on April 30, 2021 on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.

The 360-degree creative relationship with Jordan and Outlier Society means we’ll be seeing even more cross-collaborations within Amazon’s vast businesses, from fashion, Audible to music and more – including Jordan’s role in Amazon’s Alexa big game ad Sunday.

“We’re excited to deepen our relationship with Outlier Society! Michael, Liz and the team will be key partners in our efforts to showcase compelling, ambitious and addictive content that can reach our global audience. They share our passion for amplifying new and exciting voices with an emphasis on diversity both above and below the line,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We can’t wait for everyone to see Without Remorse, our next chapter in the Tom Clancy universe – it’s an action-packed thrill ride fans will love.”

“Bringing Outlier Society’s slate of film, television and multi-media content all under the same roof is an exciting next chapter for us,” said Michael B. Jordan, Outlier Society CEO. “Amazon’s global and expansive reach offers us the ability to entertain and engage our audience in innovative ways, while maintaining our commitment to supporting a wide range of stories and storytellers. I’m thrilled to be kicking off the partnership with Without Remorse this Spring.”

Check out a teaser from the upcoming film below:

In case you’re not in the know about Tom Clancy projects, here’s a little synopsis of ‘Without Remorse’:

An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in ‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse,’ the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe. When a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op, Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan) pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy. Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse stars Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lauren London, Brett Gelman, Jacob Scipio, Jack Kesy, Colman Domingo, and Guy Pearce.

OOOH, this cast is LIT! We’re getting Michael B. Jordan AND Jodie Turner-Smith AND Lauren London AND Colman Domingo?

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse is directed by Stefano Sollima, from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and New Republic Pictures. The film is produced by Weed Road Pictures, The Saw Mill and Outlier Society. The screenplay is penned by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples. Producers are Akiva Goldsman, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Michael B. Jordan, and executive producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Brian Oliver, Bradley J. Fischer, Valerii An, Alana Mayo, Denis L. Stewart and Gregory Lessans.

Jordan recently anointed Elizabeth Raposo as President of Outlier Society. The former Paramount President of Production will be responsible for overseeing all production and development aspects of the shingle alongside Jordan. Jordan launched Outlier Society in 2016 with the goal of bringing diverse stories and voices to market. The impressive slate of upcoming projects includes the Denzel Washington-directed feature Journal for Jordan with Jordan starring and producing; Creed III, the third installment of the Rocky franchise for MGM which will see Jordan reprise his role as Adonis Creed, and DC property Static Shock.

We see you Michael B. Jordan! Big thangs poppin’ indeed!