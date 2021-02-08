Boo’ed Up: Michael B. Jordan Watches His Super Bowl Ad With Gorgeous GF Lori Harvey — Then Gushes About Her In GMA Interview

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are in LOOOOOOVE y’all!

As y’all likely saw — Jordan starred in the newest Alexa ad, which aired during the Big Game last night. Of course his boo thang Lori Harvey was curled up by his side watching the game with him as they awaited the big reveal. The highly sought after daughter of Steve Harvey has previously dated Future, Diddy and Memphis Depay and been linked to Trey Songz and Meek Mill. BUT most of the public is in agreement that she’s found her best match yet in actor/producer/director Michael B. Jordan.

She’s definitely been more public in her displays of support and Sunday night was no exception. Lori proudly posted up Jordan’s Alexa ad on her Instagram story along with the caption “Congratulations on your Superbowl ad baby” with a heart eye emoji… Jordan shared the message on his story as well.

The support didn’t stop there.

Lori also shared these stats on her Instagram story about how her boo’s ad racked up record-breaking views.

She also reposted the poster of his upcoming project ‘Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse’ which he posted Monday morning.

Harvey also left a comment on her boo’s post:

Can’t wait 🔥🔥🔥 Congratulations baby!!!! ❤️👏🏾

In turn, Michael mentioned his boo thing during his interview on Good Morning America this morning.

Jordan spoke with Michael Strahan on the popular morning show about being the reigning “Sexiest Man Alive” and his Alexa ad appearance. When hosts wished him an early Happy Birthday and asked him about his plans he complained about “getting old” then said he’d probably keep things low key before adding, “I think I might have to ask my girlfriend. She might have something planned for me.”

Awwww… What do you think “Turtle” has planned?

Just a few days ago Michael was leaving comments on Lori’s posts…

Peep her boo’s comment! “Turtle time 😌”

Anybody figure out where the nickname comes from yet? Maybe she takes a long time getting ready? Maybe it’s a reference to “Lisa Turtle”? Anybody? Anybody?