Meet us on the Hill, it’s goin’ down!

It’s literally happening right now. The United States Senate in the middle of debating the merits of whether or not 55% of white women’s president is guilty of inciting the Capitol Hill riots that the entire world watched on January 6, 2021.

This is beyond politics, this is personal. People were scared for their lives, both Democrats and Republicans. People were injured, hospitalized, traumatized. Hell, people DIED. Two police officers have taken their own lives via suicide since that day because of what they experienced.

Anyone with at least one ear, one eye, and half a brain knows that Donald Trump is responsible for the violence of that day. He riled up his ignorant-a$$ base, told them that they were “losing” America, and instructed them to “fight like hell” and “show strength” when they march up to the United States Capitol.

The only other people responsible for the riots other than Trump are the rioters themselves and the media like Fox News who allowed and encouraged Donnie to spew lies about the “rigged” and “stolen” election for months.

In the video below you can watch the entire proceeding on live stream. This is history. Tap in.

We have no faith that Republicans will do the right thing but they are going to look CRAZY if they don’t vote to convict Trump and prevent him from ever running for public office ever again.