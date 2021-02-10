Bossip Video

Another Married At First Sight success story might be brewing and fans of the Kinetic Content show are ecstatic.

Kind and mature autobroker Vincent, 27, wed his sweet stranger spouse Briana, a 28-year-old engineer after meeting for the first time at the altar. Sparks flew IMMEDIATELY and their chemistry and comfort showed as they posed for wedding day pics and acted like a longstanding loving couple.

Woody and Amani is that you, again????

Tonight, viewers will see Briana and Vincent enjoying their Las Vegas honeymoon and continue to bond. Bri’s clearly already smitten by her hubby and Vincent who’s ready to “deep dive into marriage”, tells Briana flat-out they’re a “match made in heaven.”

COMMENCE THE SWOONING.

BOSSIP recently spoke with Vincent about his blind marriage to Briana that viewers think will end on a happy note when Decision Day comes around. See his thoughts on his first impressions, an embarrassing behind the scenes moment, and his thoughts on being part of a fan-favorite couple.

What made you sign up for Married At First Sight? How did you know that you were truly ready for marriage?

They found me, and at the time I was not too familiar with the show. After some research, I decided to move forward and apply. I would say that I have always pictured myself having a beautiful family. I would have never thought of me going through a process like MAFS to find a wife, and with the odds being against me [number of applicants] I thought if I was selected it was because it was meant to be.

What was your impression of the fellow grooms when you guys met up before the weddings?

I thought all of the guys were great, and I was looking forward to learning more about everyone.

What was your first thought when you saw Briana?

I thought Briana was definitely attractive, I was happy when I saw her.

What was your first dance like with your wife?

I would say that the night before, I thought about how awkward the first dance could be. When It came down to my wedding, it felt right and not awkward at all.

What were you REALLY thinking when your wife told you that she doesn’t eat Chick-Fil-A?

I was a little surprised, but I didn’t mind much. She eats fish, so that to me was great news because her diet is not just all plant-based.

What did you think when her family kept describing her as “bossy”?