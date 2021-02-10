Bossip Video

JT, one-half of the City Girls, was put on full blast this morning by a mother who is still steaming from getting into it with the star over the weekend, she alleged. The woman, identified as April Bailey, was reeling after she claimed that JT was “rude” to her 12-year-old at a hair salon. JT was apparently visiting the stylist (Jasmine. Dior on IG) as the woman was getting her hair laid.

Bailey contacted the entertainment media platform OnSite! with an exclusive video of the fight! In the clips, JT was seen telling the woman she can’t “check” her and the woman was screaming back that she was going to “beat” JT’s a**.

YIIIIIKES. The video of the actual fight has since been reported and removed BUT we have both the mom’s and JT’s side of the ordeal in ink. The original report made by OnSite! read:

JT is being BLASTED by a mother who says the City Girl was being “disgusting” to her 12-year-old daughter at her hair appointment. Now listen CLOSELY — JT was not getting her hair done at the salon when the alleged altercation went down. According to the mom, JT was visiting the stylist who was doing the mother’s hair with just the three ladies in the same room. The mom says when her child entered the room, she noticed JT and spoke because she recognized her, that’s when things went LEFT. “JT turned around with her ugly-a** and looked her up and down.” She says JT was completely disgusting to her daughter and that’s what made her go off.

JT clapped back in a now-deleted post, detailing her side of the nasty dispute. This is what she wrote, verbatim:

Okay so it’s super sad I had to reactivate & gonna deactivate right again to explain myself because this is SUPER SAD! 1st I was alone because my friend who does hair ask me to stop by! & I thought I was gonna be there a quick second! & end up there longer then I expected to do my nails (it’s different suites in the place) 2. I had on mask & glasses meaning (I was low key) nobody knew I was there the lady went outside to tell her daughter who she left in car that I was in the back when I came back in the salon the little girl approached me from behind & said hey JT I looked back twice as a double take because I didn’t know where she came from & said “hey” LOW never looked her no type of way if I did how would you know? I had on SHADES next this bad bitch burnt mouth a** b*tch TRIED to check me & it went WRONG for ANYBODY who thought I was scared of a b*tch holding a camera phone in her hand your delusional she been holding this situation over our heads for days & the only reason was ask not to post is because my friend didn’t have on a wig. IM NOT A NASTY PERSON IM NOT A BULLY I just can’t be bullied & I only apologized because she start CRYING & I felt bad not the daughter the MAMA was crying because everything she planned went wrong I was calm because she was recording me but was gone protect myself at all cost just not gone hit no one first who obviously looking & need a check! I CAN NOT BE CHECKED! I’m glad she got the attention she was looking for It’s super sad how you guys would even post with her side when honestly I never called her daughter ugly that’s so wrong!

Fans have since found the deleted video of the fight! hit play below!

Whew!! It’s a lot, right??? We’re not sure if this has gotten resolved behind the scenes or what since the videos were scraped from the internet. What do YOU think of all of this?