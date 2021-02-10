Bossip Video

UPDATED: 8:43 A.M. ET, Feb 11, 2021 —

Alleah Taylor speaks out for the first time, telling her side of the traumatic events that resulted in Ex-Seahawks player Chad Wheeler exploding and beating her, being so out of control police tasers wouldn’t work.

Two weeks ago, Chad Wheeler was arrested for suspicion of domestic violence and at the time, not even that description could have paint the entire picture of horrific acts he committed. Allegedly, the entire situation stemmed from Chad demanding his girlfriend bow to his feet and after she refused, he blacked out and beat her almost to her death.

Even the police’s account of the story painted a picture of an out of control manic as three men struggled to get him under control. Even tasers didn’t work and once he was calmed down, the police still couldn’t get much information from out of him. When they arrived, they could hear the dispute between Chad and his girlfriend Alleah.

Chad will eventually be booked and bonded out and plead not guilty, issuing a half-ass apology on social media. Until then, his girlfriend is speaking out publicly with CBS This Morning. You can watch her full interview below.

During the interview, an emotional Taylor said she was “beyond grateful to be alive.”

The 27-year-old revealed that she suffered major injuries to her arm that require “bolts and a steel plate” to help the affected area heal. She’ll most likely have to have them in place forever. In addition, Alleah said that she also has to be regularly checked for concussions.

When asked if Wheeler’s erratic behavior was a result of a mental health crisis, Taylor had this to say:

“To be honest, I don’t know. He went and ate dinner after doing this to me. He didn’t take the same approach with the cops as he did with me.”

The 27-year-old linebacker must appear for his case-setting hearing on Thursday and his trial is scheduled for April 6. Wheeler is ordered to remain on house arrest until then and is required to wear a GPS-equipped ankle monitoring device.

Alleah ended her painful interview with hope, saying that she was grateful for a second chance at life. She hopes to show other victims of domestic violence that they don’t have to succumb to the power of their abusers.

“I didn’t want him to think that he had that power over me, that I wasn’t going to defend myself,” she said. “And I thought how easy for him and his legal team to be able to say whatever they want without having to look me in the eye.”

“I really feel like God has blessed me with another chance,” she continued. “I want to try to use the time I’ve been blessed with to help other people and to get this story out and make sure people don’t feel alone and that this doesn’t happen again.”