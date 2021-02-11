Bossip Video

Karrueche Tran is finding her groove again after cutting ties with her ex-boyfriend it seems. after three years strong with ex-NFL player Victor Cruz, the couple decided to throw in the towel on their celebrity union. Earlier this week, a source confirmed the split to E! News, explaining that the break-up was completely amicable.

“Right now, they are focused on continuing to grow their successful careers,” the insider explained to the outlet. “There are no hard feelings. This is just a case of two people moving forward in life separately.”

It was probably a tough decision to announce putting the relationship behind her, giving all of the public attention they received as a couple but now it looks Karrueche is warming up to the single life. The 32-year-old is back on the gram, letting her “little booty’ photos fly.

Swipe to see them.

In the comments, people are dropping their jaws at the model, who was formerly linked to Chris Brown. Celebrity friends are showing support to the model and influencer as a well with comments of positivity from Ari Lennox, Chloe Bailey, Christina Milian, and more celebrities telling Karrueche that her booty is far from little, which likely put a smile on her face.