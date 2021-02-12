Bossip Video

Jayda Cheaves and Lil Baby have quietly called it quits for good it seems. After a series of cheating allegations over the last several months, Jayda, the mother of Lil Baby’s son, revealed to her followers yesterday that she’s had a hard time adjusting to being single since she’s been in a relationship since high school. She is now 23.

The young influencer wrote to her IG followers, “treat nothing as a loss. It was a lesson,’ following with a message about being single.

“I’ve been in relationships my whole life since high school. I don’t even know how to be single. I need to learn myself all over again.”

This breakup revelation comes weeks after Jayda was being harassed online by two women who both claimed to have slept with her rapper ex-bf. Teanna Trump, a porn star, actually tagged Jayda in tweets, teasing her over allegedly sleeping with the rapper.

Teanna tried to imply that she’s been “cheating” with Lil Baby by adding “don’t let me post screenshots”, looking for a reaction out of Jayda. A few weeks before that, a sex worker named Ms. London claimed to receive cash in exchange for a good time with the rapper in her tweets. She then mentioned Jayda was “lucky” to be in a relationship with him.

In a final message, Jayda, who is usually sharing clips of her modeling, dancing, or spending time with her son, tells her followers she goes through “the same thing” everyone goes through.”

Good for her for getting to learn herself again and best of luck. Are you surprised by this breakup at all?