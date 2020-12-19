Bossip Video

Why do they keep coming to her “as a woman” on Twitter??

Lil Baby and Jayda Cheaves’ seemingly messy infidelity issues keeps being brought to everyone’s Twitter timelines by his alleged side chicks and fans are so TIRED of his girlfriend being tried online, they are clowning the whole situation.

First a pornstar nameD Ms. London claimed to have had sex with Lil Baby on his birthday, allegeding she was paid to “perform” for him. The sex worker bragged about the alleged rendezvous, dropping Jayda’s name in tweets.

Then yesterday, freaky flick star Teanna Trump alleged to have been with Lil Baby as well, threatening to expose the details to Jayda Cheaves in Tweets. Jayda, who shares a son with Lil Baby and is very openly dating him seemed confused as to why she was being attacked…what was the reason???

Twitter is actually confused too!

They've been making fun of the women coming at Jayda's neck, since it seems like their goal is to gain clout from the ordeal.