Jayda Cheaves, the 23-year-old girlfriend to rapper Lil Baby found herself on the other end of a twitter beef with a porn star on Twitter today and she has no clue as to why.

Teanna Trump decided to taunt Cheaves after the mother posted photos of herself dressed in nude colored clothing, making a joke about “sending nudes” in the caption. That’s when controvesial porn star Teanna Trump replied snarkly,

“And that’s why you got cheated on.”

Now WHY would she write this?

Teanna tried to imply that she’s been “cheating” with Lil Baby by adding “don’t let me post screen shots”, looking for a reaction out of Jayda. Jayde took the bait, but cleverly pointed out that the somewhat irrelevant porn worker was looking for attention…which she got!

“Why these h*es come for me first then hit me with check your man. Like is that what this really be about? Y’all got the game f*cked up. Y’all just trifling as hell. All y’all nasty.”

Recently, Lil Baby was exposed by a sex worker who claimed he had paid her for sex on his birthday.

