Cardi B drops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about her new single, “Up” and give an update on the status of her next album.

Cardi B has been hard at work during the pandemic: she’s released a new Reebok collaboration, a record-breaking single with Megan Thee Stallion with “WAP,” and even released a new Facebook show titled Cardi Tries. To say she has been taking time off would be a flat out lie. The 28-year-old rapper has been working nonstop and has her hand in everything, truly not taking any opportunity for granted.

Cardi released a new single last week called Up,” and it’s already on a path to have a run as good as “WAP.” Cardi stopped by Fallon to talk about her latest record and give an update on her new album, which we are all expecting soon. Cardi even gave a little insight into getting Megan Thee Stallion on “WAP.”

“I really wanted to have Megan [on “WAP”] but I didn’t know her that well,” Cardi told Fallon when asked how last year’s ubiquitous hit came together. “Our stylists linked us up and when our stylists linked us up, we kicked it off really well. We were saying ‘I got a song for you’ and I said ‘I got a song for you’ and she loved my song and she hopped on it and we made herstory.”

Cardi also broke down the pressure of following that single up and pleasing her fans with new music.

“Yeah, I do feel pressure but I feel pressure from my fans who are like ‘Alright, we want another song,’” she said. “The pressure was even more big because I haven’t released a solo single in, like, two years. And I was like, oh my god, I just wanna go top 10 and it’s predicted to go probably No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 so I’m like, oh wow, I exceeded my limit. So I’m extremely happy.”

You can watch her full interview below.