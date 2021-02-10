Bossip Video

Cardi B isn’t here for haters trying to bring her down, so she’s letting everyone know how confident she is in her own skin.

The rapper took to social media on Tuesday to respond to critics of her bare face, which fans got a glimpse of in some behind-the-scenes footage of her latest music video, “Up.” Some fans think Cardi’s been experimenting with plastic surgery since her rise to fame, and because of those allegations, the Bronx native decided to reply to all of the hoopla in a video.

In the clip, the rapper explained how great she feels without wearing any makeup.