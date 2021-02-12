Bossip Video

If you were a fan of The Weeknd’s performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, don’t cry that it’s over…because it’s not.

Showtime just announced that they will be airing a 90-minute documentary on the making of The Weeknd’s 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. It’s set to debut later this year.

Accotding to reports from Deadline The Show–which is produced by Pepsi’s in-house content studio and Boardwalk Pictures–is directed by Nadia Hallgren, who also worked on the Michelle Obama Netflix documentary, Becoming. This project will take a look into the months of work that went into the show, which eventually saw the Weeknd perform hits extending from his early career all the way up to his latest album, After Hours.

“This historic year with Jesse Collins as the first Black executive producer of the Halftime Show brought an opportunity to tell a new story,” Nadia Hallgren said about the project. “We get a window into the process of a diverse team of executives and creatives working at the highest level, in front of and behind the camera. It’s fun to see these masters at work while they also uplift others. I hope this can inspire people to pursue big dreams.”

The documentary will also feature XO’s creative director La Mar Taylor, creative set designer Es Devlin, costume designer Lila Nikole, set builder Bruce Rodgers, producer Dionne Harmon, and choreographer Charm La’Donna. And, of course, The Weeknd.