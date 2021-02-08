NEW MEME ALERT

Yeaaa, so The Weeknd performed at halftime of Super Bowl LV (whether you cared or not) and actually did a decent job with his flashy Vegas-style spectacle that gave us the latest meme obsession of 2021.

The NFL-hyped performance comes a few months after his now-infamous Grammys snub that sent the Popstar spiraling into his feelings.

“I use a sucker punch as an analogy,” he said in an interview with Billboard. “Because it just kind of hit me out of nowhere. I definitely felt…I felt things. I don’t know if it was sadness or anger. I think it was just confusion. I just wanted answers. Like, ‘What happened?’ We did everything right, I think.” He continued, “I’m not a cocky person. I’m not arrogant. People told me I was going to get nominated. The world told me. Like, ‘This is it; this is your year.’ We were all very confused.”

Surrounded by a diverse band, the Weeknd ran through smash hits like “The Hills,” “Blinding Lights” and “Can’t Feel My Face” while actually running through a state fair illusion room during the 13-minute promo for his upcoming World Tour in 2022.

It was at that moment where he was immortalized as a meme who delivered a toned-down performance of famously ‘edgy’ songs that set the tone for his army of broken-faced Weeknds to march on the field in the best moment of the entire show.

In a recent interview with Variety, the 30-year-old artist shared the symbolism behind his signature bruised and bandaged look.

“The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” he revealed.

“It’s all a progression and we watch The Character’s storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on.”

Did you enjoy the Weeknd’s performance? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious memes on the flip.